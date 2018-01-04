× Don’t toss your old outdoor holiday lights and displays, donate them!

MILWAUKEE — If you’re taking down outdoor holiday lights and displays and thinking about tossing them, the Garden District Neighborhood Association in Milwaukee wants you to do otherwise.

The neighborhood association is encouraging residents to drop off unwanted working outdoor lights and displays this coming weekend at the Farmers’ Market Grounds at S. 6th St. and W. Norwich — one block south of Howard Ave.

Volunteers will be there from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 6th and again on Sunday, January 7th.

The Garden District Tree Lighting Committee indicates any donated lights and displays will be used in December 2018 to create a December wonderland that children and parents can walk through and enjoy.