Gov. Walker reveals plan to close Lincoln Hills, open 5 regional facilities for juvenile offenders

MADISON — Juveniles will no longer be housed at a Wisconsin youth prison that’s been under federal investigation and the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging inmate abuse, Gov. Scott Walker announced Thursday.

The Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake prisons will be changed into medium security adult prisons as part of a dramatic $80 million reorganization plan, the governor said. The plan includes opening five smaller regional juvenile prisons across the state and expanding mental health treatment at a state-run hospital in Madison.

.@GovWalker says he would provide funding — which he estimates to be $80 million — in his 2019-21 budget to build or renovate existing buildings to become regional juvenile facilities. Of course, that's *if* he's re-elected this year. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) January 4, 2018

The new facilities wouldn't open until at least 2019, but @GovWalker's plan would move some inmates to the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison as early as this fall. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) January 4, 2018

A federal judge last year ordered the state to dramatically reduce its use of solitary confinement, shackles and pepper spray on inmates at the juvenile prison. The facility is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wausau.

The announcement comes as Walker is up for re-election to a third term in November. He has never traveled to visit Lincoln Hills, a point his Democratic opponents have been hitting him on for months.

Walker insisted as recently as November that the prisons were safe, both for inmates and guards.

The Walker announcement generated immediate response from supporters and opponents. Their statements are as follows:

Scot Ross, Exec. Director of One Wisconsin Now

“Scott Walker and Brad Schimel ignored and then repeatedly failed to act on the mounting crisis at Lincoln Hills. Their incompetence and callous disregard put the juveniles housed there and employees that worked there in danger. “Scott Walker has known there was a crisis on his watch for years, but refused to act. Brad Schimel admitted he bungled an investigation into the house of horrors that Lincoln Hills has become. “Closing Lincoln Hills does not end this crisis and does not absolve Walker and Schimel of their responsibility.”

State Rep. Evan Goyke (D – Milwaukee)

“I am glad that Governor Walker is taking from best practices around the country and moving to a regional model of juvenile corrections. This regional approach has seen success in southeastern Wisconsin through the Racine County ACE program. The regional approach is only a partial solution, however. The renewed emphasis on mental health and drug treatment may be the key to addressing the problem of repeat juvenile offenders. I think that emphasis makes this approach somewhat unique and potentially highly successful.”

State Rep. Michael Schraa (R – Oshkosh)

“I believe this change will continue to build on the many reforms put into place by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections over the last two years. Building on our close collaboration with the Council of Juvenile Correctional Administrators and others, we look forward to working with counties, courts, families, and others to further our focus on providing education and treatment to youth in a safe and secure setting. Ultimately, I believe it is our responsibility to provide hope for youth in our custody so they can return to the community and lead fulfilling, productive lives.”

State Sen. Lena Taylor (D – Milwaukee)

“After years of neglect, and ignoring the many legislative proposals that I introduced to bring relief to juveniles and correctional officers, Governor Walker is just now getting to do his job right in time for another election bid. As governor, he has failed to visit a single correctional or juvenile facility in his entire tenure. It’s clear where is priorities are, and that this is just another attempt to play politics and get this scandal, recently confirmed by his former Corrections Secretary, off his back.”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R – Racine)

“Governor Walker and Secretary Litscher have taken the necessary time to craft a plan that is in the best interests of the students, families, communities, and the state. Evidence has shown that this model is more effective and will even be more efficient.”

Larry Dupuis, legal director of ACLU of Wisconsin

“While this is a step in the right direction, we will continue to pay attention to how young people are treated while they are being moved from the current facilities. Our lawsuit is against the Department of Corrections officials – not just LHS/CLS – and we will continue to fight to ensure that any resolution of our lawsuit protects these children where they are now as well as at the new facilities.”

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele

“Governor Walker’s plan supports continued job opportunities in Lincoln County. We look forward to working with the state to ensure an effective transition of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools from a juvenile facility to a medium-security adult facility.”

Jessica Feierman, associate director of Juvenile Law Center

“The closing of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake today is fantastic news. This is a huge step forward for Wisconsin. We are relieved that the state is moving away from a model that just doesn’t work — large youth prisons that violate the Constitution and are dangerous to youth. The task now is to ensure that youth are placed at home or in the most family-like settings possible, and provided with the positive supports and services they deserve.”

First Judicial District Chief Judge Maxine White

“Since 2011, Milwaukee County – under the leadership of County Executive Abele – has spearheaded the transformation of Milwaukee County’s approach to youth justice. This work has included increased collaboration among Milwaukee County and state of Wisconsin leadership. The announcement today will help Milwaukee County accelerate the transformation of the youth justice system into one that leads to better public safety outcomes and improved opportunities for youth to lead productive and successful lives. We look forward to working with the Governor on making this transformation a reality in Milwaukee County.”

State Sen. Alberta Darling (R – River Hills)

“I believe Governor Walker’s plan is an important step in improving the outcomes for incarcerated youth in our state. The safety of our children and our citizens are a top priority for me. “Moving to a regional system will create a safer environment and make sure juveniles get the support they need from family members. This change is critical to expanding access to mental health and trauma-informed care for our most vulnerable youth. My hope is this move will reduce recidivism rates and increase positive outcomes when children finish their incarceration. “I look forward to working with Governor Walker on this important issue.”

