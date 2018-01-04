If you’re looking to try a new activity or perfect your dance moves, this is the place for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Nestled in the heart of Bay View is a rather unique wellness and fitness center. A place where you can take a class in ballroom dance or martial arts, and schedule an appointment with a physical therapist, acupuncturist and more. Carl takes us inside the Delaware House.

About Delaware House (website)

The Delaware House has been owned by Kathy Howell, longtime resident of Bay View, since 2007. Kathy currently manages the building as well as her on-site private physical therapy practice, “Bodies in Motion”.

As a whole, the Delaware House is a community of independent businesses dedicated to taking care of the body and spirit. Each of our uniquely skilled professionals is committed to helping clients experience joy – through movement, good health or just the peace of relaxation. We offer a variety of unique services, but we are unified in our goal to help you feel good, look good and have fun in the process.