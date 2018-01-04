× Milwaukee falls to Youngstown 72-63

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Cameron Morse scored 25 points with five 3-pointers and Braun Hatfield added 17 points as Youngstown State battled past Milwaukee 72-63 Thursday night in a seesaw game.

In a game where the teams traded scoring runs, Youngstown State (4-11, 2-0 Horizon League) had the last one, finishing the game 11-6 after Milwaukee had pulled to within five, 61-56 with 2:43 to go. Hatfield hit a 3-pointer, Garrett Covington a layup and the Penguins were 5 of 6 from the foul line.

Milwaukee (8-8, 1-2) threatened just inside the final minute when Jeremiah Bell made it 65-61 on a steal and a layup, but the Panthers missed their next three shots before Bell finished with another layup.

Bell scored 24 points to lead Milwaukee, Brett Prahl added 11.

Youngstown State opened the game 15-4, Milwaukee stormed back with a 21-5 run only to see Youngstown State take off on a 22-17 surge and lead by 10, 44-34, five minutes into the second half. Milwaukee briefly came as close as 56-54 after that.