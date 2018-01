MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Groeling and Teutonia Avenues Thursday evening, January 4th.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m., a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and suffered serious injuries. He got himself to the fire house located on Teutonia, and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation into what led up the shooting is ongoing and Milwaukee police are seeking suspects.