Packers' McCarthy addresses staff changes, missed postseason for first time since 2008

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy is expected to address coaching and other staff changes during a news conference at Lambeau Field on Thursday morning, January 4th. Green Bay finished below .500 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2008.

In the last few days, the Packers have made significant changes. They have released Dom Capers as defensive coordinator, transitioned Ted Thompson from general manager to an advisor to football operations, and it was announced that Edgar Bennett and Alex Van Pelt would be out as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Also out this week, assistant linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac.