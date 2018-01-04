× Police: Man used bank robbery cash to buy engagement ring

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Authorities say a man robbed a bank in Ohio and used the money to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 36-year-old Dustin Pedersen has been charged with robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch in Trenton on Dec. 16.

Police say records show that Pedersen spent $4,500 on an engagement ring less than an hour after the robbery and presented it the next day.

A Trenton police detective said in court Wednesday the robbery netted $8,800.

Police say Pedersen became a suspect after a man wearing an identical hat robbed a Butler County bank 6 days later.

Pedersen has denied robbing any banks, but told police that surveillance photos of the robber look like him.

Pedersen’s attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday.