Police seek suspect accused of punching 75-year-old man in the face on board an MCTS bus

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect accused of punching a 75-year-old man in the face several times on board a Milwaukee County Transit System bus.

It happened on January 2nd around 9:45 a.m. near 16th and Wisconsin.

According to police, the suspect struck the victim in the face several times with his fist. The victim suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a black man, between the ages of 30 to 40 years old, with a medium to dark complexion. He has a goatee, stands 6’0-6’2” tall, and weighs 220 to 240 pounds. He was wearing a black winter cap, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, tan work boots and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.