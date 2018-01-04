× Possible cold weather-related death: Elderly woman found collapsed in attached garage

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating the possible cold weather-related death of an elderly woman.

According to the medical examiner, the woman was found collapsed in her attached garage near 20th and Grange.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday, January 4th.

The medical examiner noted this is the third probable weather-related death in the county, after two men, ages 51 and 34, were found dead on New Year’s Eve.