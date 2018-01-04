Recognize him? Police seek suspect accused of grabbing 16-year-old boy’s genitals at Pick ‘n Save store

CALEDONIA — Caledonia police hope you can help identify a suspect wanted for fondling a 16-year-old Pick ‘n Save employee on Wednesday evening, January 3rd.

It happened at the store near Douglas Ave. and 4 Mile Rd. around 5:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect, a Hispanic male, wearing a black jacket, dark hoodie, dark pants and blue tennis shoes asked the employee for assistance in the produce section, and then grabbed the employee’s genitals.

The employee immediately reported the incident to his supervisor.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact police.