There’s one thing Kim Kardashian won’t be keeping in her new home

Posted 8:51 am, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:52AM, January 4, 2018

There's one thing Kim Kardashian won't be keeping in her new home. Plus, we are finding out what Matt Lauer thinks of Hoda Kotb taking over on the "Today Show." Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.