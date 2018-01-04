Wanted: Police seek suspect after shots fired into Sheboygan home on New Year’s Eve

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a shots fired incident that happened on New Year’s Eve — Sunday, December 31st.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Deontre Tremaine Smith. He’s described as a black man, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has short black hair and a tattoo of a cross between his eyes.

He is also known as “Chop.”

Police say shots were fired into a home on Martin Ave. near 15th St. on New Year’s Eve — and they’re now seeking Smith.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police.