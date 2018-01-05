Admirals’ player borrows opponent’s vehicle to get to baby’s birth on time

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Admirals player Pierre-Cedric Labrie is starting the new year with a new baby!

“PC” tells FOX6 that his new baby, “Lionel,” started to arrive unexpectedly when he was on the road in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He woke up to a phone call in the middle of the night, and said he was desperate to find a flight or a ride to Milwaukee, but couldn’t find anything that would get him there in time.

Luckily, one of his teammates hooked him up with a Grand Rapids Griffins’ player, who loaned him his vehicle! Labrie ended up getting to the hospital about 45 minutes before the baby was born.

“I just hit the road and I was on my way nerve-wrecking the whole time. It was an adventure,” said Labrie.

A close call!