Convicted of homicide and bail jumping, Dwayne Chaney now faces sentencing

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man convicted of killing Michael Prescott and then running out on his own trial is scheduled to be sentenced for both cases on Friday, January 5th.

Two-and-a-half months ago, a Milwaukee County jury found Chaney guilty in the homicide of Prescott. Prescott was shot and killed while outside a friend’s home near 12th and Reservoir in November 2015. Chaney disappeared after the homicide — and was on the run for about a year-and-a-half until U.S. Marshals caught up with him in May.

In October, while on trial and out on bond in the Prescott case, Chaney cut off his GPS device — and went on the run again. It was an escape captured by multiple surveillance cameras (see related stories below). Chaney apparently ran away after a witness, his ex-girlfriend, was about to take the stand in the trial. Four days later, Chaney was arrested by U.S. Marshals. While he was gone from his own trial, a jury convicted Chaney on the homicide charge.

