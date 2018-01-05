Convicted of homicide and bail jumping, Dwayne Chaney now faces sentencing

Posted 10:42 am, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:44AM, January 5, 2018

Dwayne Chaney

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man convicted of killing Michael Prescott and then running out on his own trial is scheduled to be sentenced for both cases on Friday, January 5th.

Two-and-a-half months ago, a Milwaukee County jury found Chaney guilty in the homicide of Prescott. Prescott was shot and killed while outside a friend’s home near 12th and Reservoir in November 2015. Chaney disappeared after the homicide — and was on the run for about a year-and-a-half until U.S. Marshals caught up with him in May.

Michael Prescott

In October, while on trial and out on bond in the Prescott case, Chaney cut off his GPS device — and went on the run again. It was an escape captured by multiple surveillance cameras (see related stories below). Chaney apparently ran away after a witness, his ex-girlfriend, was about to take the stand in the trial. Four days later, Chaney was arrested by U.S. Marshals. While he was gone from his own trial, a jury convicted Chaney on the homicide charge.

Dwayne Chaney in courthouse hallway

FOX6 News will be in court for the Chaney sentencing on Friday afternoon. We will update this story when more information is available.

Related stories