Ex-Sheriff David Clarke gets partial win in plane spat lawsuit

MILWAUKEE — A federal judge has dismissed most claims against former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke that were levied by a man detained at an airport after he shook his head at the sheriff during a flight.

But the judge agreed Friday to allow Daniel Black to pursue his lawsuit's claim that centers on a Facebook post Clarke made calling Black a "snowflake." Black says the post was a retaliatory threat intended to deter free speech.

Judge J.P. Stadtmueller's ruling says Clarke's directive for deputies to detain Black wasn't an unconstitutional search and seizure because Black spoke to deputies voluntarily. The judge also dismissed a due-process violation claim, saying Clarke's "actions reflect poor judgment."

Clarke ordered Black detained and questioned at Milwaukee's airport last year.

A trial for the lawsuit's remaining claim is set for Jan. 22.