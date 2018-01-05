“Experience incredible and impossible environments” at NEW Virtual Reality exhibit

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Discovery World -- where he checked out their new Virtual Explorer exhibit.

About Virtual Explorer (website)

Explore the endless worlds of Virtual Reality in Virtual Explorer, our NEW Virtual Reality (VR) exhibit. You and your family will experience incredible and impossible environments, immersive gameplay, and a new kind of storytelling. Discover the incredible technology that will someday change how we play, work, learn, create, and interact.

Open the magic door. Step inside. Become a Virtual Explorer.