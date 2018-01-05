× Frontage road work begins for Foxconn plant; traffic not affected on I-94

RACINE — The first major construction work related to the Foxconn Technology Group development begins Monday in Racine County when frontage roads along Interstate 94 will be upgraded.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the east and west frontage roads between Highway 20 and Highway KR will be reconstructed. That’s about two miles of roadway. Work will not affect travel on I-94.

Foxconn plans to build an expansive electronic complex east of the interstate in the Village of Mount Pleasant.