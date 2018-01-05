× Jared Abbrederis says it’s time to “hang up the cleats,” grateful for what life has brought him

MILWAUKEE — Wide receiver Jared Abbrederis is retiring from the NFL.

In a tweet posted on Friday evening, January 5th, Abbrederis said he’s had an “amazing journey.” From walking on to the Wisconsin Badgers and playing in Big Ten Championships to getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers — Abbrederis says it was all a dream come true.

In his tweet, Abbrederis said, “As fun as the ride has been, my time has come to hang up the cleats and to start the next chapter of my life.”

Excited to turn the page and start a new chapter! #thankful pic.twitter.com/fODfo0HiYP — Jared Abbrederis (@abbrecadabra) January 5, 2018

Abbrederis went on to say, “Even though the future is somewhat uncertain, I am really excited to see what God has in store for me!”