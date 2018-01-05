“Kind of camping out right now:” Travelers stranded at airport due to Northeast storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The East Coast blizzard is leaving thousands of people stranded. Airlines started canceling East Coast-bound flights out of Mitchell International Airport Thursday night, January 4th. For some passengers, the fastest route out of Wisconsin includes a camping trip in the airport lobby.

At ticketing, the baggage check, and even security -- lines were moving right along Friday, January 5th at Mitchell International Airport -- where hundreds of travelers are making their way out of Milwaukee, except for Garrett Svane.

"Kind of camping out right now," said Garrett Svane.

Garrett Svane was supposed to land in New York Thursday night. The airlines canceled his flight, and thousands others, when a blizzard blew into the East Coast -- leaving Garrett stranded.

"I'm here, trying to get any ride I can back home," said Svane.

As of 7:00 a.m. Friday, seven flights in and out of Milwaukee were canceled and even more delayed.

Garrett is camping out in the airport lobby -- hoping to catch a break and an empty seat on the first flight out. So far, no luck.

"One of the standbys was canceled. So, I'm on standby for the next one going to New York City," said Svane.

Garrett got a confirmation seat on a flight scheduled to leave Milwaukee after 6:00 p.m. Friday -- 24 hours later than he had planned.

"I'll probably be working from the airport today," said Svane.

Garrett is crossing his fingers that flight takes off on time. According to Flightaware.com, more than 1,300 flights will be delayed by Friday night.

The brutal cold comes after a "bomb cyclone" dumped more than a foot of snow across eight states, knocking out power for tens of thousands and deluging streets in Massachusetts with icy water.

The storm has moved away, but strong winds remain in the Northeast, challenging crews who are trying to restore power and disruptions to indoor heating -- a major concern with these dangerously chilly conditions.

The storm heaped plenty of misery across the region. Waves from the sea washed into Boston streets. And the tide in the city -- 15.16 feet -- broke a record set during the blizzard of 1978, the National Weather Service said.

Stunned residents had to flee their homes in coastal Massachusetts as frigid waters poured into their streets and engulfed their cars in ice.

If you are traveling later today or even over the weekend, be prepared for more delays and cancellations. Before you head to the airport, check in with your airline.