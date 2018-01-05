× Milwaukee Brewers to host “Pride Night” at Miller Park in 2018

MILWAUKEE — For the first time, the Milwaukee Brewers will host “Pride Night” at Miller Park in 2018.

According to a news release, Aurora Health Care — the team’s official health care partner — and the Brewers, have teamed up to promote health and wellness as well as diversity and inclusion at Miller Park throughout the year.

With that in mind, Aurora Health Care will become the title sponsor of Hispanic Heritage Day (formerly known as Cerveceros Day), African-American Heritage Day (formerly known as the Negro Leagues Tribute Game) and the first ever Pride Night at Miller Park during the 2018 season.

Aurora has also helped the team implement healthier food options at concessions during the games.

The date for Pride Night at Miller Park has not yet been announced.