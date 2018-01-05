Milwaukee police: 12-year-old boy reported missing, last seen near 83rd & Villard

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking the public’s for their help in locating a missing child.

Napoleon Her is 12 years old and was last seen on Wednesday, January 3rd near a friend’s house in the neighborhood near 83rd and Villard on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Her is 5’1” tall, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with Los Angeles on it, jeans, and Converse shoes. He was carrying a blue bag with drawstrings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes at 414-935-7405.