Police: 1 dead following crash near 76th and Dean Road in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning, January 5th on the city’s north side.

It happened just before 6:00 a.m. near 76th and Dean Road.

Police say a 38-year-old man was driving a vehicle when it left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD continues to investigate the cause of crash.

MCMEO: Single motor vehicle fatality, 1 adult male, South of 76th & Dean Rd. Milwaukee. Expect delays in the area. Autopsy pending. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 5, 2018

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.