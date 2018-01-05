Police: 1 dead following crash near 76th and Dean Road in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning, January 5th on the city’s north side.
It happened just before 6:00 a.m. near 76th and Dean Road.
Police say a 38-year-old man was driving a vehicle when it left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD continues to investigate the cause of crash.
No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.
43.170595 -88.004619