Police: 1 dead following crash near 76th and Dean Road in Milwaukee

Posted 7:03 am, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 08:34AM, January 5, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning, January 5th on the city’s north side.

It happened just before 6:00 a.m. near 76th and Dean Road.

Police say a 38-year-old man was driving a vehicle when it left the roadway and struck a tree.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD continues to investigate the cause of crash.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.