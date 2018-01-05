Milwaukee police searching for 61-year-old man last seen near 51st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon, January 4th. 61-year-old Daniel Zdrojewski was last seen around 3:30 near 51st and Silver Spring.

According to police Zdrojewski left his residence on foot and has yet to return. He suffers from mental health issues and takes several medications.

Police describe Zdrojewsk as a white male, 5’6″ tall, 187 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black checkered stocking cap, black winter coat and sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call District 4 at 414-935-7241.