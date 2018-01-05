× ‘Nearing its goal:” Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign still needs your help

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Your help is needed! The Salvation Army announced Friday, January 5th, that they still need your help as its Red Kettle campaign is nearing its goal. As of January 5th the community has donated about $3 million — the campaign goal is $3.8 million.

While The Salvation Army’s bell ringers stopped collecting donations on December 23rd the campaign will run until January 31st.

How You Can Help:

By mail, send in a check: The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Text “Milwaukee” to 41444

Donate online at www.SAmilwaukee.org

Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County, including the Feed The Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the Backpack and School Supplies Program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast, the Emergency Lodge and two food pantries.