Police issue arrest warrant for Queen Elsa from ‘Frozen’

SEYMOUR, Ind. – With temperatures sliding well below the early January averages for multiple states across the country, several police departments decided to have a little fun on social media.

In Seymour, Indiana, where the low for Friday is 1 degree, police posted a “wanted” flier on Facebook for Queen Elsa of Arendelle, the main character from hit film “Frozen.” Elsa’s special ability to create ice and snow have her under suspicion of “maintaining a common nuisance.”

The beloved Disney character is, of course, innocent until proven guilty.

“If you have any information on her location please contact us as soon as possible; we are freezing!” the post said. Police also added some cold weather tips: “As our search continues, we request citizens of Seymour bundle up, check on your out door animals, and drive with extreme caution!”

Seymour police aren’t the only ones looking for Elsa – the Slidell Police Department in Louisiana is offering a $1M cash reward for her capture:

Usually a haven for people fleeing the snow in northern states, Florida has also been unseasonably frigid in 2018.

On Thursday, police in Miami asked Twitter users to be on the lookout for their warm weather, which had fled the city, leaving residents shivering in 41-degree cold.

We need your assistance. 👇❄️ pic.twitter.com/XAD9vNAlrQ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 4, 2018

Police on the west coast just couldn’t resist – the LAPD tweeted back from sunny Los Angeles, “We have your warm weather in custody. You willing to extradite?”

We have your warm weather in custody. You willing to extradite? pic.twitter.com/vJM4G2FFob — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 4, 2018