Police pursuit ends in crash near 64th and Moltke, no arrests made

WAUWATOSA — An investigation is underway after a crash Friday morning, January 5th near 64th and Moltke. It happened during a police pursuit.

According to police, the pursuit began after an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in the area 62nd and Center.

The vehicle did not stop for the officers and fled the area.

Police say the pursuit came to an end after the driver crashed into a tree near 64th and Moltke. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police have suspended their search.