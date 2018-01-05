× Police: Referee allegedly assaulted by UW-Rock County basketball coaches at UW-Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police are investigating after University of Wisconsin-Rock County coaches allegedly assaulted a referee after a basketball game at the University of Wisconsin-Waukesha. It happened Wednesday night, January 3rd.

A statement from UW-Rock County, reveals head basketball coach, Jamal Mosley, and a team manager were involved in the incident.

UW-Rock County released the following statement:

“Mr. Jamal Mosley, University of Wisconsin-Rock County men’s basketball coach, has been placed on administrative leave by UW Colleges following charges of disorderly conduct and battery arising from an incident after the January 3 men’s basketball game versus University of Wisconsin-Waukesha. An internal investigation by UW Colleges is underway. “Our campus communities are distressed by this unfortunate event and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in Waukesha. We must also focus on providing resources for our students and on completing the basketball season for the UW-Rock County Rattlers men’s team.”

Waukesha police say the investigation revealed the game official was allegedly attacked by the UW-Rock County coaches after a game, around 7:45 p.m.

The victim was injured, but did not require immediate medical attention.