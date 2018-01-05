× Powerball jackpot soars to $570 million, odds of winning are 1 in 292 million

MILWAUKEE — The Powerball lottery jackpot is going up — again! On Friday afternoon, January 5th, the estimated jackpot climbed to $570 million. The cash option is worth an estimated $358.5 million.

Now, before you get your hopes up, remember this. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

The Powerball lottery numbers will be drawn at 9:59 p.m. on Saturday.

On a side note, this is the first time both the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries have offered jackpots in excess of $400 million. Right now, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $450 million. The cash option is valued at $281 million.