PubPass is a small book that gets you a FREE pint of craft beer at 25 Milwaukee bars

About PubPass (website)

PubPass is a small book that gets you a free pint of craft beer at 25 great Milwaukee bars and breweries for just 25 bucks! The 2018 books are hot off the press, snag one before they’re sold out!

The Milwaukee PubPass is a purchase you can feel good about. $1 from every PubPass sold is donated to Hunger Task Force, a local organization providing food to people in need today and promoting social policies to achieve a hunger free community tomorrow.