Puppy found in Racine with severe ear injuries finds new home

RACINE — The Wisconsin Humane Society is happy to announce a puppy who was found with her ears nearly severed off as a result of having rubber bands tied around them, is going home with a new family.

The six-month-old puppy, named Molly, was found near Sanders Park in Racine County back in December. She was brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine Campus with severe injuries to her ears.

PHOTO GALLERY (Warning: Some images are graphic, viewer discretion advised)

Staff at the Wisconsin Humane Society said both of Molly’s ears were tied off with small black rubber bands and only a small amount of tissue held Molly’s ears to her head. Staff members suspect it was the result of a botched attempt to crop her ears at home. She underwent surgery and recovered at the humane society.

Thursday night, January 4th, Molly’s life was changed forever. She went home with new parents! The couple checked the humane society’s website “several times a day throughout her recover” — the humane society says — and raced in as soon as they saw she was ready for adoption.

“It’s hard to believe that just a few weeks ago, Molly was roaming the streets alone with rubber bands nearly severing her ears, and now she’s healthy, happy, and adored by her new family!” the humane society said in a Facebook post.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is thanking those who donated toward Molly’s care.

“Her entire life has been turned around, thanks to you!” the humane society said.