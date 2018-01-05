Traffic report: 2017 was deadliest year on Milwaukee streets in over a decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department's annual crash report is out, and it highlights a troubling trend most of us have experienced firsthand on the roads.

The data shows 2017, has tied for the deadliest year on Milwaukee streets since 2003 -- with 64 deaths. While Milwaukee police continue to pull over reckless drivers, city leaders want efforts to also focus on education.

"We need to find better, more effective ways to control this out-of-control reckless driving," said Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan.

At Friday's Public Safety and Health Committee meeting, Milwaukee Common Council members and leaders with the Milwaukee Police Department, discussed ways to make the city safer. Praising MPD's recent traffic enforcement surge, which stations extra patrols at dangerous intersections like 51st and Capitol or Fond du Lac and Burleigh.

"I'm very glad to hear that the surge will continue and those efforts are very much appreciated," said Donovan.

Last month, Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn said the first eight weeks of the effort have been successful at reducing reckless driving and related crimes. But Common Council members say it's not enough.

"We're looking at a symptom and not the root," said Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis.

Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson, believes the problem, and solution starts in the home.

"When parents don't teach their children how to be good citizens or to be good drivers, some of it ends up on the streets," said Jackson.

Common Council members in agreement say that awareness needs to be part of the conversation moving forward.

"The surge isn't a cure-all. It was a start. Did it change everyone's behavior? No. Some people's behavior will never change. But in the long run, I think a combination of education...and the enforcement will have an effect," said Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski.

View the City of Milwaukee Traffic Trends for 2017 and 2016 below:

CLICK HERE to view the City of Milwaukee Traffic Trends - Jan 2017 report

CLICK HERE to view the 2016 report of high frequency crash locations in Milwaukee