× 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits south of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake has occurred in a rural area south of San Antonio.

According to a preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey, seismic activity was first detected Saturday morning.

The earthquake was centered about 16 miles southwest of Poth, which has a population of about 2,000.

The earthquake was 3 miles (5 kilometers) deep.

Wilson and Atascosa county sheriff’s offices reported they did not receive or respond to any calls in regards to an earthquake.