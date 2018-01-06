42-year-old man arrested for 5th OWI offense after crashing SUV in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 42-year-old man for his fifth OWI offense, after he allegedly crashed an SUV into a tree off State Highway 11/Durand Avenue, east of State Highway 83 in Racine County. It happened on Saturday, January 6th.

Officials received a call shortly after noon, about a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree. The caller also said the driver was driving recklessly before the crash.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot into a wooded area. Deputies were able to track down the 42-year-old Town of Dover man, and he was subsequently arrested for a felony OWI 5th offense, operating without a license and several other traffic citations.

The suspect was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He’s being held at the Racine County Jail.