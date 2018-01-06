5-time Olympic champ Bonnie Blair’s daughter competes on the big oval

Wind chill advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin through 11am

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 05: Former Olympic Gold Medalist Bonnie Blair cheers for her daughter Blair Cruikshank as she competes in the Ladies 500 meter eventduring the Long Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE — Blair Cruikshank, the teenage daughter of five-time Olympic champion Bonnie Blair, finished 15th among 18 skaters in the 500. She had identical times of 42.21 in both heats, which was a personal best.

“I’m pretty excited and I’m sure she’s over there having a ton of fun also,” Blair said, referring to her mom, who shook a blue cowbell and yelled for her daughter to “stay down” as Blair sprinted around the big oval. Blair is coached by her father, four-time Olympian Dave Cruikshank.

Blair’s goal is to make the 2022 Olympic team.

“This was just experience,” she said. “Hopefully, with the next one I can come out here and make the team, but I still have a long ways to go to get there.”