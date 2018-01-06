× 5-time Olympic champ Bonnie Blair’s daughter competes on the big oval

MILWAUKEE — Blair Cruikshank, the teenage daughter of five-time Olympic champion Bonnie Blair, finished 15th among 18 skaters in the 500. She had identical times of 42.21 in both heats, which was a personal best.

“I’m pretty excited and I’m sure she’s over there having a ton of fun also,” Blair said, referring to her mom, who shook a blue cowbell and yelled for her daughter to “stay down” as Blair sprinted around the big oval. Blair is coached by her father, four-time Olympian Dave Cruikshank.

Blair’s goal is to make the 2022 Olympic team.

“This was just experience,” she said. “Hopefully, with the next one I can come out here and make the team, but I still have a long ways to go to get there.”