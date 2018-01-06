$570M Powerball jackpot up for grabs in Saturday night drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- Have you bought your lottery tickets yet? Saturday night, January 6th, the Powerball jackpot numbers will be drawn and a whopping $570 million is up for grabs.

Gary's Beer and Liquor in Oak Creek, is considered pretty lucky when it comes to lottery winners. Back in 2005, an $11 million ticket was sold on Christmas Eve.

Customers are hoping for a similar fate Saturday night.

And if they won?

"Traveling. Traveling. Definitely. I'd be going somewhere exotic," said Lisa Jonson, bought lottery ticket.

"I think I'd buy a nice cabin up north. I'd still stay in Wisconsin," said Jeffrey Weiland, bought lottery ticket.

You've still got plenty of time to buy tickets. Numbers for the jackpot will be drawn at 9:59 p.m. Saturday night.

Check back for the winning numbers.