A unique opportunity for farmers and shoppers at the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for fresh produce during these cold winter months? Milwaukee has a Winter Farmers Market at Mitchell Domes just for that!

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market (MWFM) changed names in 2016 - we are the same quality market known for the first 7 years as the "Milwaukee County Winter Farmers Market". The market is operated by the Fondy Food Center - a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization, guided by an 11 person board of directors, with a mission to connect neighborhoods to fresh, local food. The long-time mission of the MWFM is to promote local, sustainable agriculture; increase economic opportunities for small family farms and innovative food businesses; provide equitable access to wholesome food; and build a vibrant gathering place for metro Milwaukee residents and visitors. Our almost 50 weekly vendors gather every Saturday in the Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes. There, agricultural vendors offer high quality fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, poultry and dairy products. Local food vendors also bring a wide variety of freshly baked goods, jams, cider, honey, maple syrup, sorghum, sauces and soups, as well as delicious ethnic cuisine.

Eight years ago, the Wisconsin Apple Growers Association sponsored the initial development of the MWFM and secured a sunny location originally at the Tommy Thompson Youth Center. The seeds they generously planted have blossomed into a well-attended, highly regarded farmers market that runs from November through April.