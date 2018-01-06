× Admirals tame Wild in shootout, 4-3

MILWAUKEE — Harry Zolnierczyk scored the game-tying goal in the third period and then the game-winning goal in the shoot-out as the Admirals took a 4-3 shoot-out win over the Iowa Wild on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Anthony Richard scored the Ads first two goals of the game, including a beauty of a tally when he faked a slapper before tucking it past the outstretched leg of Wild goalie Steve Michalek was prone on the ice. It was Richard’s first multi-goal game of the season.

The two teams alternated goals during regulation with Iowa scoring first and then Milwaukee responding each time. The Wild actually held a 3-2 lead heading into the third period before Zolnierczyk deflected a shot on the PP from Emil Petterson past Michalek with just over five minutes remaining in the final stanza.

Anders Lindback, who was named to the AHL All-Star Game earlier in the week, stopped 20 shots in regulation and overtime and then one of Iowa’s two shooters to pick up his league leading 16th goals of the season.

The Admirals get back at it on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Rockford IceHogs at 4 pm. The next Ads home contest is on Wednesday, January 10 at 7 pm against the Cleveland Monsters at Panther Arena.

The next Ads home contest is on Wednesday, January 10 at 7 pm against the Cleveland Monsters at Panther Arena.

