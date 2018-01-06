Back with the green and gold? ESPN reports Joe Philbin will rejoin Packers staff

January 6, 2018

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin is expected to rejoin the team’s staff, according to a report from ESPN.

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 22: Head coach Joe Philbin of the Miami Dolphins watches on against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Saturday, January 6th, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky tweeted the news.

Philbin was with the Packers for nine seasons, with five as the offensive coordinator.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – OCTOBER 12: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers shakes hands with head coach Joe Philbin of the Miami Dolphins during a game at Sun Life Stadium on October 12, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

He left Green Bay in 2012, to become the Miami Dolphins head coach, and spent the last two seasons as an offensive line coach with the Indianapolis Colts.

Demovsky says Philbin’s role with the Packers will be similar, if not the same, as before.

The report has not been confirmed by the Green Bay Packers.