Back with the green and gold? ESPN reports Joe Philbin will rejoin Packers staff

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin is expected to rejoin the team’s staff, according to a report from ESPN.

Saturday, January 6th, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky tweeted the news.

The Packers are expected to hire Joe Philbin back to their offense staff, a source told ESPN. The former offensive coordinator will have a similar — if not the same — role. He spent the last two seasons as the Colts O-line coach after his head-coaching… https://t.co/JAzQVEHtgr — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 6, 2018

Philbin was with the Packers for nine seasons, with five as the offensive coordinator.

He left Green Bay in 2012, to become the Miami Dolphins head coach, and spent the last two seasons as an offensive line coach with the Indianapolis Colts.

Demovsky says Philbin’s role with the Packers will be similar, if not the same, as before.

The report has not been confirmed by the Green Bay Packers.