Bell hits 5 3s, scores 19; Milwaukee beats Cleveland State

CLEVELAND — Jeremiah Bell tied his career high with five 3-pointers and scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half, Brett Prahl added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Milwaukee beat Cleveland State 67-63 on Saturday.

Stull and Vance Johnson added 11 points apiece for Milwaukee (9-8, 2-2 Horizon League). Johnson also grabbed eight rebounds.

Bell hit a 3-pointer to give the Panthers the lead, 39-36, for good with 12 minutes to play. Prahl made a layup and Bell hit back-to-back 3s to push the lead into double figures four minutes later and Milwaukee hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 41 seconds to seal it.

Kenny Carpenter led Cleveland State (4-12, 1-2) with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Bobby Word also hit three 3s and finished with 11 points.

Milwaukee shot 51 percent (22 of 43) from the field, and outscored the Vikings 16-7 from the free-throw line, to overcome 18 turnovers.

Cleveland State has lost six of its last seven.