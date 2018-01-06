× Giannis, Bledsoe help Bucks rally past Wizards, 110-103

WASHINGTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe added 21 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away late to beat the Washington Wizards 110-103 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo also had seven assists to help Milwaukee win for the fourth time in six games and snap Washington’s four-game winning streak.

Khris Middleton had 20 points, and John Henson added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks. Milwaukee guard Matthew Dellavedova was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul on Washington’s Bradley Beal midway through the fourth quarter.

John Wall had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Wizards, but shot 0 for 5 from the floor in the fourth. Bradley Beal led Washington with 20 points on a night starting swingman Otto Porter Jr. sat out with a strained right hip.

Markieff Morris added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee closed the game on a 12-4 run. Antetokounmpo hit a running layup to put Milwaukee up for good, 100-99, then followed with a baseline jumper to stretch the lead to three with 1:44 left.

Bledsoe’s step-back 3-pointer made it 105-101 with 1:17 to play, and Antetokounmpo’s last jumper made it a five-point game before Middleton closed it out with a pair of free throws.

DOWN GOES BEAL

Dellavedova was ejected with 7:24 left after he wrapped his right arm around a driving Beal and brought him to the floor. A brief scrum followed as Beal rose in anger. Afterward, replays showed Beal’s hand had made contact with referee Kevin Scott’s throat as he charged at Dellavedova.

TIP INS

Bucks: Coach Jason Kidd elected to give G Malcolm Brogdon his 11th start of the season Saturday and bring G Tony Snell off the bench. … Antetokounmpo has at least 20 points and five rebounds in 27 consecutive games. That’s the longest such NBA streak since Shaquille O’Neal matched it during the 2000-01 season. … The Bucks are 5-3 in the second of back-to-back games.

Wizards: Porter has missed four games this season. … With 17 points, C Marcin Gortat hit double figures for the second time in three games after surpassing 10 points in only four of his previous 20 … The Wizards dropped to 4-2 in the second of back to back games.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Close their two-game road at Indiana on Monday night.

Wizards: Continue their homestand Wednesday night against Utah.