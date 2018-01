MILWAUKEE — Two people suffered from smoke inhalation after a duplex fire near 86th and Melvina overnight Friday, January 5th.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the fire started on the first floor and crept up to the second.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital — the other refused to go.

Officials say the fire caused $125,000 worth of damage, and displaced two families.

No word yet on what caused the fire.