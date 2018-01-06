Milwaukee Wave rings in the new year with an undefeated weekend

The Six-Time Champion Milwaukee Wave stays undefeated as they crush the Cedar Rapids Rampage Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 11-5. This is the third victory the Wave has had against the Rampage.

“I thought our focus against the Rampage on both nights was superb,” said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. “They played absolutely fantastic and I’m really proud of the team.”

In all three games against the Rampage the Milwaukee Wave put 11 balls into the back of the bet. The team pulled off the same score two consecutive nights and end the weekend being 12-0 for the entire season so far.

“Honestly, the environment and the culture we try to build here has been working,” commented Assist Coach and Milwaukee Wave Forward Marcio Leite. “We’re a really close knit team that tries to help each other at all times. We’re feeling confident right now and hope it continues.”

The Rampage started the game off strong scoring the first goal of the night. The Wave answered back three minutes later with two goals by Midfielder number 10, Ricardinho Sobreira.

““It all starts with the coaches,” said Sobreira. “We come on the field ready with the game plan already knowing what to do. That is the key.”

Milwaukee Wave Midfielder number 26, Ian Bennett and number 77, Marcio Leite ended the game with a hat trick and one assist each.

“I think the team and our environment has been great,” said Leite. “We really are progressing and think that is what’s important, because in this division it can have a high impact during the game.

Milwaukee Wave Forward number 9, Robert Renaud says the secret to the team’s success thus far in the season is nothing but hard work put in each week at training.

The Milwaukee Wave’s next challenge is in Mexico against the 3-6 Soles of Sonor at Centro de Usos Multiples on January 13 at 9:05 p.m. CST.

Watch the game live and for free MASLtv at MASLsoccer.com.