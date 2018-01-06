× South Milwaukee man arrested twice for drunk driving within 4 hours

WEST BEND — A 26-year-old South Milwaukee man was arrested twice in four hours for drunk driving Thursday night, January 4th.

At around 5:45 p.m., West Bend police said an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the area of Barton Avenue and Main Street. The officer noticed signs that the driver was intoxicated. The 26-year-old failed the field sobriety tests, blew a PBT of .12, and then was arrested for OWI- second offense as well as Operating an Auto with a Revoked Driver’s License. Police released the driver to a friend around 8:30 p.m.

Then around 9:15 p.m., West Bend police spotted the 26-year-old again but this time speeding southbound of Highway 45. Officials said the officer stopped the man on Highway 45 at Paradise Drive. The man again failed field sobriety tests, blew a PBT of .092, was again arrested for OWI- second offense and Operating an Auto with a Revoked Driver’s License. Police took the South Milwaukee man to jail.