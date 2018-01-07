“Largest collection out there:” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum opens in April in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Sunday, January 7th was National Bobblehead Day, and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will celebrate by opening the doors this April in Milwaukee!

“They’re just fun. They’re unique — a great thing to have around the house, the fan cave, the office,” Phil Sklar with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said.

They wobble, bobble and look great just about anywhere. For many, they are collectors’ items.

“For us, it grew from a little hobby to a museum,” Sklar said.

In a little shop near Walker’s Point, the brand new National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will open in April. The collection includes nearly 10,000 items.

“It’s definitely the largest collection out there and it’s growing every day,” Sklar said.

The bobblehead has been the same since its inception decades ago, but one thing that has changed is the content.

As long as it bobbles, you’ll find it at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. You’ll find everything from athletes and mascots to musicians and pop culture icons. But only the best of the bunch can be on display in the museum’s “Hall of Fame” section.

“It will be a special section devoted to the best of the best bobbleheads. There’s a voting process that will be in place, and people will be able to choose what bobbleheads are elevated to the Hall of Fame status,”Sklar said.

