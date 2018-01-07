Menomonee Falls HS Senior a World Champion Kickboxer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS-- Jordan Bonenberger is a senior at Menomonee Falls High School. Late last year Jordan won 3 gold medals at the World Kickboxing Commission World Championships. Jordan says he started karate when he was 7-years old. Jordan also plays soccer and wrestles for the high school. Jordan says he is still deciding if he will try and pursue a chance to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. He says he might play soccer in college also. Jordan also volunteers at Children's Hospital. He plans on studying to be an actuary after high school.

Jordan Bonenbereger

Senior

Menononee Falls High School

Karate, Soccer, Wrestling