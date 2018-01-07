Water leak floods crowded JFK Airport baggage claim

A water leak flooded a baggage claim area at JFK International Airport in New York on Sunday, dousing suitcases piled up by stranded travelers.

The leak added insult to injury for hundreds of travelers whose flights were delayed or canceled by the recent winter storm.

Hundreds of bags have been lined up in rows on the floor in the baggage claim areas while travelers, sometimes sleeping next to their suitcases, wait to board flights.

The water leak flooded a baggage holding area in Terminal 4.

Travelers had complained about delays and baggage problems even before the leak occurred.

Emillio Mesa traveled from Los Angeles to New York City and said he was frustrated at not seeing his luggage for 13 hours.

“The luggage pile just keeps growing,” he said. “It’s a fire hazard now. New flights are coming in and there’s no space!” he posted on Instagram.