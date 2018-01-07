Water main break near 92nd and Lisbon cuts off water to St. Anne’s for 90 minutes

MILWAUKEE — St. Anne’s Salvatorian Campus, an assisted living facility, was without water for about 90 minutes Sunday, January 7th — due to a water main break.

It happened near 92nd and Lisbon.

Cornerstone Plumbing was called in to assist City of Milwaukee crews in repairing the break. Officials said it could’ve been caused by pipe deterioration or ground shifts due to the recent bitter cold.

FOX6 News has reached out to City of Milwaukee DPW officials for more details.

