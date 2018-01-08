× 6 lucky Wisconsin players won between $50K and $150K in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

MADISON — Six lucky players from Wisconsin won between $50,000 and $150,000 in the the Saturday, January 6th Powerball drawing.

Each player matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball, which earns them the $50,000 prize. One of the six players added Power Play to increase their winnings to $150,000.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, January 6th drawing were 12, 29, 30, 33, and 61. The Powerball was 26 and the Power Play number was 3.

The winning tickets were sold at:

RK Campbell’s One Stop at 100 East Sunbeam Boulevard in Soldiers Grove (Crawford County) ($150,000 winning ticket)

Kwik Trip at 623 Hammond Avenue in Superior (Douglas County) ($50,000 winning ticket)

River Valley Mobil at Highway 14 in Spring Green (Sauk County) ($50,000 winning ticket)

T & T Fermanich Oil at 1011 Marinette Avenue in Marinette (Marinette County) ($50,000 winning ticket)

Bud’s Corner Mart at 2421 48 th Street South in Wisconsin Rapids (Wood County) ($50,000 winning ticket)

Jans Self Service at 206 Fremont Street in Kiel (Manitowoc County) ($50,000 winning ticket)

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes. Winners of more than $599 must claim their prize at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office or by mail.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, January 10th. The estimated jackpot is $40 million ($25.2 million cash).

