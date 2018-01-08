× “All blood types are urgently needed:” Red Cross issues urgent call for blood, platelet donations

MILWAUKEE — This January, National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give now and help address a winter blood donation shortage.

According to the Red Cross, severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on blood donations already this year, with more than 150 blood drives forced to cancel causing over 5,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

While all blood types are urgently needed, there is a more critical need for the following blood and donation types right now:

Platelets: The clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment and always in great demand.

Type O negative: The blood type that can be transfused to almost everyone and is what doctors reach for in trauma situations.

Type B negative: The blood type that can be transfused to type B Rh-positive and negative patients.

Type AB: The plasma type that can be transfused to almost everyone and can be donated through a platelet or plasma donation, where available, or during a regular blood donation.

How to help

Eligible donors can find a blood or platelet donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass are encouraged to help speed up the donation process. RapidPass lets donors complete the pre-donation reading and answer the health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass from the convenience of a mobile device or computer, or through the Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 8-31

Dodge

Fox Lake

1/22/2018: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St

Horicon

1/25/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Juneau

1/9/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Lomira

1/15/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

1/24/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

1/22/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Rubicon

1/12/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P

Watertown

1/16/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marquardt Village Towne Centre, 1045 Hill St

1/31/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

1/31/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Elementary School, W4712 County Rd O

Waupun

1/18/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

1/16/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

1/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St

1/23/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

Mount Calvary

1/13/2018: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Rosendale

1/16/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

1/17/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Lake Mills

1/9/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Sullivan

1/15/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road

Watertown

1/29/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

1/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Greenfield

1/22/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southwest YMCA, 11311 W Howard Ave

Milwaukee

1/16/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr

1/19/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

1/22/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., US Courthouse, 517 E Wisconsin Ave

1/23/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

1/25/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

1/31/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

2/2/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

West Allis

2/6/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

2/1/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Mequon

1/25/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Albrecht Hall, 12800 N Lake Shore Dr

1/26/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Albrecht Hall, 12800 N Lake Shore Dr

2/2/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W

Port Washington

1/23/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

1/27/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

_______________

Racine

Union Grove

2/8/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum Street

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

1/11/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

1/12/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/19/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/26/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/2/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/9/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

1/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Haven Christian Communities, 220 Haven Dr

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

1/15/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

2/7/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

Lake Geneva

2/9/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

1/19/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

2/1/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 420 N Prairie St

2/2/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 420 N Prairie St

_______________

Washington

Jackson

1/22/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

2/7/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

2/9/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

Hartland

1/13/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Menomonee Falls

2/6/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

Mukwonago

1/12/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mukwonago Town Hall, W320 S8315 Beulah Road

New Berlin

1/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

1/24/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stone Bank Fire Department, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

2/5/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

1/8/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., OS inc, W237 N2920 Woodgate Road

1/11/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/18/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/18/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

1/25/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/8/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main

2/8/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

2/1/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

1/19/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc, W238N1700 Rockwood Drive

2/9/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue