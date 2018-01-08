Anticipating Foxconn: Pace of road construction on Racine County roads now accelerating

STURTEVANT — Construction work on the I-94 frontage roads in Racine County is now officially underway. The pace of the work has accelerated in anticipation of Foxconn building there.

Harris Golf Cars is feet away from the construction — and workers worry about the impact it will have on their business.

“I know we’re going to be down to one lane. We’re not going to be able to get our semis through here as easily. Customer traffic will be hindered coming north off of Highway 11,” said Mike Edwin Kirby of Harris Golf Cars.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) say a major misconception about this project is that it is the result of Foxconn coming to the area. They say that is not the case — Foxconn has simply been a catalyst for funding priority.

“The I-94 North/South project has been on the books for a number of years. We’ve already completed roughly 50 percent,” said Michael Pyritz of the WisDOT.

The green lines on the map show the roads that are to be built. The roads will be wider, smoother and easier for truck drivers to maneuver.

“We will work with you to make sure people can get into your business. To make sure you can get your shipments for your manufacturing, or production, needs both in and out of your facility,” Pyritz said.

Back at Harris Golf Cars, workers are preparing for their spring rush. Those involved say the road construction will be a headache. However, Foxconn coming to the area means potential business for them all.

“I think Foxconn is going to bring a lot of jobs to the area — and for our business, we see that as a lot of potential and new customers,” Kirby said.

WisDOT has indicated it will have officials on site working directly with local businesses that are impacted by the road work.